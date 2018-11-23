Thugs of Hindostan box office collection day 15: Big B film earns Rs 149.42 crore

Thugs of Hindostan, which was being touted as one of the biggest releases of the year, has failed to impress the audience. While the Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer still has not touched the Rs 150 crore mark, with no major release this week, the film still has a chance to mint money.

The film has earned Rs 149.42 crore till now. The Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial, which hit screens on Diwali, has not been able to mint money despite being the solo festive release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, “#ThugsOfHindostan NOSEDIVES in Week 2… Biz has plummeted everywhere… Has almost exhausted its run… The horrific numbers are an eye opener for the industry… Data of #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu versions follow…”

#ThugsOfHindostan NOSEDIVES in Week 2… Biz has plummeted everywhere… Has almost exhausted its run… The horrific numbers are an eye opener for the industry… Data of #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu versions follow… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 23, 2018

In another tweet, he posted the film’s numbers. He wrote, “#ThugsOfHindostan [Week 2] #Hindi: ₹ 8.79 cr #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 23 lakhs #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu *2-week total*: ₹ 149.42 cr. #TOH.”

The film had received bad reviews. However, Shah Rukh Khan came to Aamir Khan’s rescue. In a recent interview with The Telegraph, SRK said, “Mr Bachchan and Aamir have been people who have constantly contributed to the excellence of cinema. The greatest contribution to Hindi cinema in the last 10 years has been from Aamir, and with Amitji, it’s been even longer. Now if a film of theirs (Thugs of Hindostan) doesn’t reach the level that you expected it to, does it take away from what they have done for cinema?”

Thugs of Hindostan also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif.