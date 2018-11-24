Thugs of Hindostan box office collection day 16: Aamir-Big B film is all set to bow out

Thugs of Hindostan, the big budget YRF film directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, should soon exit the theaters. The film, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh, is expected to fold up within a few days. It has earned Rs 149.42 crore in fifteen days.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out earlier today, “#ThugsOfHindostan NOSEDIVES in Week 2… Biz has plummeted everywhere… Has almost exhausted its run… The horrific numbers are an eye opener for the industry… Data of #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu versions follow…”

In another tweet, he posted the film’s figures. He said, “#ThugsOfHindostan [Week 2] #Hindi: ₹ 8.79 cr #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 23 lakhs #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu *2-week total*: ₹ 149.42 cr. #TOH.”

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Thugs of Hindostan brought Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan together on screen for the first time. The film released on November 8.

#ThugsOfHindostan NOSEDIVES in Week 2… Biz has plummeted everywhere… Has almost exhausted its run… The horrific numbers are an eye opener for the industry… Data of #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu versions follow… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 23, 2018

Thugs of Hindostan’s reviews were mostly negative. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta said in her one star review, “There are sword-fights on land and sea. Bows are strung and guns are cocked. The Brits are red-faced and venomous, except a token fellow who discovers goodness at a crucial moment. There are stagey, talky face-offs between Bachchan and Khan, and trying-to-be-kindling glances between Khan and Shaikh, and Kaif in jaw-dropping shake-it-shake-it mode, armed with a trademark risible dialogue. No, her name is not Sheela.”