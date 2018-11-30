Thugs of Hindostan collection Day 21: 2.0 to make things difficult for Aamir Khan’s film

Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan starrer Thugs of Hindostan is slowly moving out of screens in India. The Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial’s total collection now stands at Rs 150.32 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama.

With the release of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0, Thugs of Hindostan’s box office prospects look even more bleak.

The film was expected to cross Rs.200 crore mark but now it looks like a far-fetched dream. The film, also starring Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, had released on November 8.

Talking about the box office performance of Thugs of Hindostan, trade analyst Girish Johar said, “Thugs of Hindostan failed to meet the expectations of the audience. The higher ticket prices backfired. So, the percentage of the audience who didn’t go to watch the Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer, have put their hopes in 2.0.”

The Aamir Khan starrer received negative reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta mentioned in her review, “With two big marquee names coming together for the first time, the screen should have crackled. When Bachchan taps into his unexplored reserves, he is capable of blowing you away. Still. And on the top of his game, Khan is a magnet in his own right. But there is not even a flicker.

She continued, “What you get instead is nothing but a massive cherry-picking enterprise from big entertainers of the past, many of them YRF’s own. Not only do you end up picking up on past films, scenes and references, you are left struggling with staleness and boredom. The writing is shockingly pedestrian, and the film just lies around, waiting for something to happen.”