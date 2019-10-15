The Sky Is Pink box office collection Day 4: Priyanka-Farhan film falls flat

Priyanka Chopra’s Bollywood comeback film The Sky Is Pink has failed to attract footfalls at the theaters over its opening weekend. Despite good promotions in the country and even abroad, the Shonali Bose directorial fell flat on Sunday. The film, which started its box office performance with Rs 2.50 crore on Friday, earned only Rs 4 crore and Rs 4.20 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. It has collected Rs 10.70 crore till now.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#TheSkyIsPink is dull… Gathered momentum on Day 2 [Sat], but fell flat on Day 3 [Sun], more so towards evening shows… Even its target audience – multiplex crowd – didn’t embrace it wholeheartedly… Fri 2.50 cr, Sat 4 cr, Sun 4.20 cr. Total: ₹ 10.70 cr. #India biz.”

On the contrary, War, which released a week ahead of The Sky Is Pink, is unstoppable at the box office. The film crossed Rs 250 crore and is eyeing the Rs 300 crore benchmark.

Meanwhile, critics too had mixed reviews for The Sky Is Pink.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film two stars. In her review, talking about the film, she mentioned,”Occasionally, the combined charm of this foursome does lift the film, especially when they are goofing off in their fancy farmhouse-type home, keeping in sync with the family’s rise in fortunes. Wasim is winsome, Saraf lends solid support. It is the thing between the good-looking pair of Chopra and Akhtar which is patchy, the former going at a manicured version of a tiger mom with great intensity, the latter being a tad more relaxed. But the cuteness works only in places: I kept wanting to feel more.”

Apart from Priyanka and Farhan, the film stars Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf.