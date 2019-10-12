The Sky Is Pink box office collection Day 1: Priyanka Chopra film earns Rs 2.51 crore

Priyanka Chopra starrer The Sky Is Pink has earned Rs 2.51 crore on its opening day, as per Bollywood Hungama. The Shonali Bose directorial also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf.

Trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier told indianexpress.com that while Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer action thriller War should not affect The Sky Is Pink, Joaquin Phoenix starrer DC movie Joker might.

He said, “Both, War and The Sky Is Pink, are different films. The Sky Is Pink is a human drama based on relationships. The target audience of the film is a little upmarket and niche. War is a mass entertainer. I don’t think both will be affecting either since both have a different set of audience.”

“Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar coming together after a long time has increased the curiosity levels around the film. Priyanka’s performance has been applauded and the film is resting on her shoulders as well. So, her and Farhan’s fans will be looking forward to watching the movie,” he added.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2 stars. She wrote in her review, “Occasionally, the combined charm of this foursome does lift the film, especially when they are goofing off in their fancy farmhouse-type home, keeping in sync with the family’s rise in fortunes. Wasim is winsome, Saraf lends solid support. It is the thing between the good-looking pair of Chopra and Akhtar which is patchy, the former going at a manicured version of a tiger mom with great intensity, the latter being a tad more relaxed. But the cuteness works only in places: I kept wanting to feel more.”

“To confront the fact of a truncated life changes both, the person counting down as well as the family keeping vigil, in fundamental, moving ways. The sky can indeed be any colour you want, there’s lovely whimsy in the title. It needed to have seeped into the film,” she added.