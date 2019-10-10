The Sky Is Pink box office prediction: Priyanka Chopra film to get a decent opening

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War is on its way to become the highest box office earner ever. Amidst the hysteria created by the film among movie buffs, it would be interesting to see how Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar starrer The Sky Is Pink would open at the ticket counters this Friday. Film trade analyst Girish Johar believes both the films belong to distinct genres and have a different set of audiences. Hence, both will pull people to the theaters.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Girish said, “Both, War and The Sky Is Pink, are different films. The Sky Is Pink is a human drama based on relationships. The target audience of the film is a little upmarket and niche. War is a mass entertainer. I don’t think both will be affecting either since both have a different set of audience.”

Helmed by Shonali Bose, who has earlier given cinephiles a masterpiece in 2014 film Margarita with a Straw, The Sky Is Pink won accolades at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and it also left the audience in tears at its screening at BFI London. Apart from positive reviews, the film is riding high on Priyanka’s fandom.

Girish said, “Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar coming together after a long time has increased the curiosity levels around the film. Priyanka’s performance has been applauded and the film is resting on her shoulders as well. So, her and Farhan’s fans will be looking forward to watching the movie.”

Predicting the film’s box office collection on the day of its release, Girish added, “The Sky Is Pink has its limited audiences and it will be a tight release. These kind of films are based on word of mouth. I will peg the film at around Rs 3-4 crores and it can change gears in the evening and then on the weekend.”

Though The Sky Is Pink won’t be affected by War, it might face competition from Joker. “I think the film has some competition from Joker, which is again a premium, high-end well established Hollywood film catering to English audiences. But I also think The Sky Is Pink has a little wider base and is catering to the Hindi audience,” suggested Girish.

After its pre-release screening in India, The Sky Is Pink has received a mixed response from film critics. Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the family drama a two-star rating and wrote, “I really liked Bose’s previous film Margarita With A Straw (2014), a bracing, funny, yet deeply affecting look at disability and sexuality. I was hoping for more of the same with The Sky Is Pink, but the new film is a disappointing follow-up: barring some passages, it feels both constructed and sentimental. With the material at hand, you expect a legitimate heart-breaker ( how else can you look at a young life-threatening to be cut short?) but this one left me mostly unmoved.”