The Sky Is Pink box office collection Day 5: Priyanka-Farhan starrer struggles to stay afloat

The Sky Is Pink starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in the lead roles has opened meekly at the box office. The film is struggling as it faces stiff competition from Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War.

So far, the film has minted Rs 10.70 crore till now. The Shonali Bose directorial grossed Rs 2.51 crore on its first day.

Despite receiving a standing ovation when The Sky Is Pink premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, the film has gotten mixed reviews from both critics and audiences.

The Sky Is Pink is a real-life story that follows the lives of a married couple spanning 25 years. The film is narrated through the eyes of their teenage daughter, Aisha Chaudary who is diagnosed with Pulmonary Fibrosis.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film two stars. In her review she wrote, “Occasionally, the combined charm of this foursome does lift the film, especially when they are goofing off in their fancy farmhouse-type home, keeping in sync with the family’s rise in fortunes. Wasim is winsome, Saraf lends solid support. It is the thing between the good-looking pair of Chopra and Akhtar which is patchy, the former going at a manicured version of a tiger mom with great intensity, the latter being a tad more relaxed. But the cuteness works only in places: I kept wanting to feel more.”