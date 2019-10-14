The Sky Is Pink box office collection Day 3: Priyanka Chopra starrer is moving at a snail’s pace

Priyanka Chopra starrer The Sky Is Pink is failing to work its magic at the box office. The film, which is based on the real-life story of Aisha Chaudhary and her parents who fought the former’s rare medical condition called pulmonary fibrosis, started its box office journey with only Rs 2.51 crore. The Farhan Akhtar starrer failed to show signs of growth and collected just Rs 3.90 crore on Saturday, taking the total collection to Rs Rs 6.41 crore, as per Bollywood Hungama.

It seems the film is facing a tough competition from War, which released on October 2. Now, it is to be seen if the film continues to witness a fall at the box office or it will show a jump on Sunday.

The film, which marks PeeCee’s comeback to Bollywood after three years, has received mixed reviews from critics and audience alike. The Sky is Pink premiered at the Toronto International Film festival where it received a standing ovation of 10 minutes.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film two stars. In her review, talking about the film, she mentioned,”Occasionally, the combined charm of this foursome does lift the film, especially when they are goofing off in their fancy farmhouse-type home, keeping in sync with the family’s rise in fortunes. Wasim is winsome, Saraf lends solid support. It is the thing between the good-looking pair of Chopra and Akhtar which is patchy, the former going at a manicured version of a tiger mom with great intensity, the latter being a tad more relaxed. But the cuteness works only in places: I kept wanting to feel more.”