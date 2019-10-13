The Sky is Pink box office collection Day 2: Priyanka-Farhan starrer has a mediocre start

The Sky is Pink starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasm and Rohit Saraf has earned Rs 2.51 crore so far, as per Bollywood Hungama. The film is facing some stiff competition against Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer War that continues to draw crowds after 11 days of its release.

The film has received mixed reviews from critics and audience alike. The Sky is Pink premiered at the Toronto International Film festival where it received a standing ovation of 10 minutes.

Trade analyst Girish Johar earlier told indianexpress.com, “Both, War and The Sky is Pink, are different films. The Sky Is Pink is a human drama based on relationships. The target audience of the film is a little upmarket and niche. War is a mass entertainer. I don’t think both will be affecting either since both have a different set of audience,” he said.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film two stars. In her review she wrote, “The film is told through the perky voice-over of Aisha, who muses out loud about the state of her parents’ “sex-life”, and other complicated family matters, including her illness, which has destroyed her ability to fight off infections. We see Aditi’s lonely, hard battle in inimical conditions in London where Aisha is being treated, with Niren back home with their older child Ishaan (Saraf), who is dealing with being the neglected sibling.”

“Occasionally, the combined charm of this foursome does lift the film, especially when they are goofing off in their fancy farmhouse-type home, keeping in sync with the family’s rise in fortunes. Wasim is winsome, Saraf lends solid support. It is the thing between the good-looking pair of Chopra and Akhtar which is patchy, the former going at a manicured version of a tiger mom with great intensity, the latter being a tad more relaxed. But the cuteness works only in places: I kept wanting to feel more,” she added.