The Nun box office collection Day 2: The Taissa Farmiga horror film makes it big

The Nun carries on the tradition of Hollywood films making it big at the Indian box office in recent years. The Conjuring spinoff, which is a Corin Hardy directorial, earned Rs 8 crore on its first day. The Nun is based on the character of the same name, who is basically a demon in the form of a ghostly nun. She first appeared in The Conjuring 2 and was revealed to be the main antagonist in the final sequence of the film. She also made an appearance in the post-credit scene of Annabelle: Creation.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the figures of The Nun. He wrote, “#TheNun achieves the best opening day numbers among #Conjuring movies in India… Takes an ELECTRIFYING START… Eclipses all releases – new as well as holdover titles… Fri ₹ 8 cr Nett BOC [1603 screens]. India biz. All versions.”

#TheNun achieves the best opening day numbers among #Conjuring movies in India… Takes an ELECTRIFYING START… Eclipses *all* releases – new as well as holdover titles… Fri ₹ 8 cr Nett BOC [1603 screens]. India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 8, 2018

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave a mixed review of the film. She said, “Hell, damnation, heaven, evil, dark ages, blood of Christ are just words of normal conversation once the duo make their way to the abbey — escorted by a Frenchman (Bloquet), who is there to be just there. And where sane people would dread to step in (a door helpfully says, ‘God ends here’), the two proceed to have some wine and dinner in an abandoned convent next to a graveyard, next to the abbey. Soon it’s pouring nuns from all corners, gliding, whispering, bleeding, cracking, praying, screaming. Exactly why, no one is sure.”

