Wednesday, March 23, 2022
The Kashmir Files witnesses drop in box office collection on Day 12, eyes Rs 200 cr milestone

Despite a slight fall in its collection on Tuesday, The Kashmir Files is still going strong at the ticket counters. It is expected to cross Rs 200 crore mark this week.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 23, 2022 1:38:41 pm
The Kashmir Files, Delhi news, delhi DCPs, delhi security arrangement, Kashmir files release, delhi news, Indian expressA poster of The Kashmir Files movie. (Photo: ZeeStudios_/Twitter)

The Kashmir Files is having a good run at the box office even in the second week of its release. The film earned Rs 10.25 crore on Tuesday and is inching towards the Rs 200 mark. However, there was a slight drop in the earnings on Tuesday after a massive haul on Monday.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, “#TheKashmirFiles continues to stand tall, runs triumphantly on weekdays… Trending strongly on weekdays… Will cross ₹ 200 cr tomorrow [Thu; Day 14]… [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr, Tue 10.25 cr. Total: ₹ 190.10 cr. #India biz.”

Box Office India noted that the Vivek Agnihotri film has witnessed a drop in its collection by 15 per cent for the first time on Tuesday.

Also read |Vivek Agnihotri on The Kashmir Files: ‘Wanted to make a sensitive film that has universal resonance’

Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow, shared that The Kashmir Files has been an “unexpected underdog”.

He said, “The film is quick to climb the ranks and become the big hero of the season. The blockbuster has crossed a whopping 5 million in ticket sales on BookMyShow within less than two weeks, making it the second fastest Hindi film to reach this mark (following that of the mega-movie Dangal).”

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files is receiving a mixed response from the audience. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma watched the movie and shared his opinion about it on his YouTube channel. He said, “I hate Kashmir Files because it destroyed whatever I learned, whatever I thought was right and whatever I thought was in at multiple times. I can’t go back and I can’t reinvent myself and can’t rethink now, ‘Oh, this is how it should be made’. No, can’t. So I hate Kashmir Files whether it is the director or acting style or it is the way the screenplay was made.” Agnihotri thanked him for his reaction.

