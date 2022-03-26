The Kashmir Files box office collection: Vivek Agnihotri’s movie falls against RRR, grosses Rs 211.83 crore

Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files is witnessing a fall in its box office collection in its third week. The reason is the release of SS Rajamouli’s big-budget and multi-starrer epic period action film RRR’s release, which has hogged most of the screens.

On its third Friday, The Kashmir Files grossed Rs 4.50 crore, taking its total collection to an impressive Rs 211.83 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s figures on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “#TheKashmirFiles is impacted due to #RRR + reduction of screens and shows… Biz should jump on [third] Sat and Sun… [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 211.83 cr. #India biz.”

The film is expected to grow a little over the weekend before petering out in the weekdays. Whatever the film’s final total, it has managed to confound even the most liberal predictions with its box office performance.

The movie stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi.

The Kashmir Files is a huge box office success despite middling reviews, riding on primarily strong word-of-mouth promotion. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 1.5 stars. She wrote, “With all its propagandist verve, and cementing the current dispensation’s favoured discourse, it does manage to tap into the grief of the displaced Pandits. What stays with us are the flashes of genuine pain that envelopes Pushkar Nath (Anupam Kher in a credible turn, even if some of his portions are overwrought), damaged and suffering from dementia, but who has never forgotten his beloved Habba Kadal. He is never able to go home again.”