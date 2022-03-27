The Kashmir Files box office collection: Vivek Agnihotri film holds fast against RRR’s tsunami, nears Rs 225 cr

Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Kashmir Files‘ fortunes rose again on Saturday as the film picked up considerably after a drop on Friday. It grossed Rs 7.25 crore, outdoing the preceding day’s Rs 4.50 crore. The movie’s total collection now stands at Rs 219.08 crore.

The film will cross Rs 225 crore on Sunday before its performance drops on the weekdays. The film has a decent chance to make it to the Rs 250 crore club. Thus far, it has performed admirably against the tsunami of SS Rajamouli’s period drama RRR.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s figures on Sunday. He wrote on Twitter, “#TheKashmirFiles is back in the running on [third] Sat, despite a strong opponent [#RRR]… Excellent growth… Will cross ₹ 225 cr on [third] Sun [Day 17]… Will comfortably cross ₹ 250 cr in coming days… [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr, Sat 7.25 cr. Total: ₹ 219.08 cr. #India biz.”

The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the early days of insurgency. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi.

Earlier, Agnihotri’s peer in the film industry Hansal Mehta had tweeted in support of the film’s success.

“Congratulations @vivekagnihotri for #TheKashmirFiles. You have succeeded outside the system, on your own terms. Ideologically or otherwise I might disagree with your views and films but as a colleague I must commend you,” Mehta had written, who is behind such acclaimed films like Aligarh and Omerta.

The Kashmir Files received middling reviews, and rode to success primarily due to strong word-of-mouth promotion. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 1.5 stars. She wrote, “With all its propagandist verve, and cementing the current dispensation’s favoured discourse, it does manage to tap into the grief of the displaced Pandits. What stays with us are the flashes of genuine pain that envelopes Pushkar Nath (Anupam Kher in a credible turn, even if some of his portions are overwrought), damaged and suffering from dementia, but who has never forgotten his beloved Habba Kadal. He is never able to go home again.”