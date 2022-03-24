The Kashmir Files box office collection: Vivek Agnihotri movie crosses Rs 200 cr mark, breaks pandemic era record

The Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Kashmir Files continues to set the box office ablaze with its impressive numbers. And on Thursday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh informed that the polarising movie has already crossed the coveted Rs 200 crore mark.

Adarsh’s tweet read, “#TheKashmirFiles crosses ₹ 200 cr mark 🔥🔥🔥… Also crosses *lifetime biz* of #Sooryavanshi… Becomes HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM [pandemic era]… [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr, Tue 10.25 cr, Wed 10.03 cr. Total: ₹ 200.13 cr. #India biz.”

#TheKashmirFiles crosses ₹ 200 cr mark 🔥🔥🔥… Also crosses *lifetime biz* of #Sooryavanshi… Becomes HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM [pandemic era]… [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr, Tue 10.25 cr, Wed 10.03 cr. Total: ₹ 200.13 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/snBVBMcIpm — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 24, 2022

Despite some drop in figures according to Tuesday’s numbers, the controversial movie has managed to enter the Rs 200 crore club during the pandemic era.

While the numbers are mind boggling to say the least, the reviews too have been divided. “The film may not be interested in nuance but what stays with us are the flashes of genuine pain we see in the person of Pushkar Nath, played by Anupam Kher in a credible, moving turn,” Indian Express’ review by Shubhra Gupta said.

The Kashmir Files has also won praise of artistes like Kangana Ranaut and filmmaker Hansal Mehta. While Ranaut urged everyone to see the movie, Mehta stated that while his ideologies were different than Agnihotri’s, he could not help but laud the director’s effort to make a movie on his own terms.

The Kashmir Files also stars Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles.