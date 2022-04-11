The Kashmir Files box office collection: Vivek Agnihotri movie is the first Hindi film to cross Rs 250 crore mark in pandemic era

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files has emerged as the only Hindi movie in the pandemic era to cross the Rs 250 crore mark at the box office.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of The Kashmir Files and wrote, “#TheKashmirFiles is the first #Hindi film to cross ₹ 250 cr [post pandemic]… Absence of notable film/s this weekend helped biz grow on [fifth] Sat and Sun, despite limited shows and screens… [Week 5] Fri 50 lacs, Sat 85 lacs, Sun 1.15 cr. Total: ₹ 250.73 cr. #India biz.”

#TheKashmirFiles is the first #Hindi film to cross ₹ 250 cr [post pandemic]… Absence of notable film/s this weekend helped biz grow on [fifth] Sat and Sun, despite limited shows and screens… [Week 5] Fri 50 lacs, Sat 85 lacs, Sun 1.15 cr. Total: ₹ 250.73 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/1eUdbGgwCU — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 11, 2022

The Anupam Kher-starrer has earned an impressive Rs 250.73 crore till now.

The Kashmir Files is facing stiff competition from SS Rajamouli directorial RRR. The pan-India movie stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris.

RRR has managed to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. RRR is the third Indian film to enter the Rs 1000 crore club. Other Indian movies that are already a part of the prestigious club include Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Aamir Khan’s sports drama Dangal.