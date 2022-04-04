The Kashmir Files box office collection: Vivek Agnihotri celebrates as movie mints an impressive Rs 331 crore worldwide

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is celebrating the box office success of his latest release The Kashmir Files. The movie has earned Rs 331 crore at the worldwide box office.

Vivek on Monday took to Twitter to share details about the worldwide box office collection of The Kashmir Files.

Thanks to all Indians all over the world in helping #TheKashmirFiles tell the TRUTH to the world. 🙏🙏🙏#RightToJustice pic.twitter.com/9PM4UzUY0r — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 4, 2022

The Kashmir Files had been dominating the box office, especially in the Hindi belt, but had to take a backseat after celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s epic drama RRR hit cinema halls in the last week of March. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR period film has managed to rake in a jaw-dropping figure of Rs 900 crore at the worldwide box office, according to latest reports.

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files is still running in theatres across the country. It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Anupam Kher among others in pivotal roles.