The Kashmir Files box office collection day 9: Vivek Agnihotri film registers biggest day yet, inches closer to Rs 150 crore

Vivek Agnihotri‘s The Kashmir Files reportedly continued to be an unlikely and unexpected behemoth at the box office. After beginning its second week in style by earning Rs 19.15 crore (which is on par with Baahubali: The Conclusion), the film has reportedly collected Rs 24-25 crore on Saturday (its ninth day) according to boxofficeindia.com’s early estimates.

Co-written by Agnihotri and Saurabh M Pandey, the film is based on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits who were persecuted and driven away in the early days of insurgency in the Valley.

The movie stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi.

Earlier, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the film’s day 8 figures. He tweeted, “#TheKashmirFiles creates HISTORY… *Day 8* of #TKF [₹ 19.15 cr] is AT PAR with #Baahubali2 [₹ 19.75 cr] and HIGHER THAN #Dangal [₹ 18.59 cr], the two ICONIC HITS… #TKF is now in august company of ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTERS… [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr. Total: ₹ 116.45 cr. #India biz.”

Day-wise breakup:

Day 1: Rs 3.55 crore

Day 2: Rs 8.50 crore

Day 3: Rs 15.10 crore

Day 4: Rs 15.05 crore

Day 5: Rs 18 crore

Day 6: Rs 19.05 crore

Day 7: Rs 18.05 crore

Day 8: Rs 19.15 crore

Day 9: Rs 24-25 crore

Total: Rs 141 crore approx

The movie has been accused of being a propaganda piece by many, a claim bolstered by the fact that many ruling party politicians have been supporting it and urging people to watch it. But it has succeeded mostly on word-of-mouth. The Kashmir Files has exceeded all expectations by a huge margin.

Previously, Agnihotri has made two movies on politically-charged themes: The Tashkent Files and Buddha in a Traffic Jam.