The Kashmir Files box office collection: Anupam Kher film outperforms Aamir Khan’s Dangal, collects Rs 19.15 crore on day 8

Vivek Agnihotri’s latest film, The Kashmir Files, has been setting new pandemic era benchmarks every day since its release on March 11. The film has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark, and on its eighth day of release, it has added Rs 19.15 crore to its total collection.

The Kashmir Files, which recalls the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, has made more money on day eight than Aamir Khan’s Dangal. It earned Rs 19.15 crore on the eighth day of its release, which is at par with what SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion made on day eight.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, “#TheKashmirFiles creates HISTORY… *Day 8* of #TKF [₹ 19.15 cr] is AT PAR with #Baahubali2 [₹ 19.75 cr] and HIGHER THAN #Dangal [₹ 18.59 cr], the two ICONIC HITS… #TKF is now in august company of ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTERS… [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr. Total: ₹ 116.45 cr. #India biz.”

Though The Kashmir Files might face competition from Akshay Kumar’s latest release Bachchhan Paandey, Taran has predicted that the film will easily cross the Rs 150 crore mark on its second weekend. He added, “#TheKashmirFiles highlights…⭐ Records its HIGHEST *single day total* on [second] Fri [₹ 19.15 cr] ⭐ Will comfortably cross ₹ 150 cr in Weekend 2 ⭐ Advance bookings for [second] Sat and Sun are PHENOMENAL ⭐ Being dubbed in #Tamil, #Telugu, #Kannada and #Malayalam.”

Starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar, the film has received mixed reviews from critics. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “With all its propagandist verve, and cementing the current dispensation’s favoured discourse, it does manage to tap into the grief of the displaced Pandits. What stays with us are the flashes of genuine pain that envelopes Pushkar Nath (Anupam Kher in a credible turn, even if some of his portions are overwrought), damaged and suffering from dementia, but who has never forgotten his beloved Habba Kadal.”