Monday, March 14, 2022
The Kashmir Files box office collection Day 3: Vivek Agnihotri film earns Rs 27.15 cr in 1st weekend, shows phenomenal growth on Sunday

The Kashmir Files box office collection Day 3: The Anupam Kher-starrer's total collection over the opening weekend now stands at Rs 27.15 crore. The film showed over 300% growth on Sunday.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 14, 2022 11:33:20 am
Kashmir Files box office, Kashmir Files, Vivek AgnihotriThe Kashmir Files box office collection Day 3: Vivek Agnihotri film is proving to be a huge hit.

On the third day of its theatrical journey, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files continued its domination of the box office after a modest but strong first-day total start. It began with Rs 3.55 crore on Friday, collected Rs 8.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 15.10 on Sunday.

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files first weekend collection stands at Rs 27.15 crore, having shown over 300 per cent increase on the third day of its release.

Also Read |The Kashmir Files movie review: Anupam Kher is the emotional core of this overwrought film

Starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi in major roles, the film has been written by Agnihotri and Saurabh M Pandey.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s numbers on Twitter. He wrote, “#TheKashmirFiles shows PHENOMENAL GROWTH… Grows 325.35% on Day 3 [vis-à-vis Day 1], NEW RECORD… Metros + mass belt, multiplexes + single screens, the *opening weekend biz* is TERRIFIC across the board… Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: ₹ 27.15 cr. #India biz.” Agnihotri’s peer in the film industry, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, has also commended him for the film, even if he disagrees with his ideology.

“Congratulations @vivekagnihotri for #TheKashmirFiles. You have succeeded outside the system, on your own terms. Ideologically or otherwise I might disagree with your views and films but as a colleague I must commend you,” wrote Mehta, who is behind such acclaimed films like Aligarh and Omerta.

The Kashmir Files dramatises the persecution and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the early 1990s at the hands of separatists. The film was released on more than 630 screens. The success is mostly due to word-of-mouth publicity.

