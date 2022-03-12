The Kashmir Files box office collection Day 1: Vivek Agnihotri film mints Rs 3.55 crore

Despite mixed critical reception, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files has opened with a promising box office figure. The film, shown on around 630 screens in India, has collected Rs 3.55 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s figures on Saturday. His tweet read, “#TheKashmirFiles springs a BIGGG SURPRISE on Day 1… Despite limited showcasing [630+ screens], the film goes from strength to strength during the course of the day… Evening and night shows EXTRAORDINARY… SOLID GROWTH on Day 2 and 3 is a surety… Fri ₹ 3.55 cr. #India biz.”

Co-written by Agnihotri and Saurabh M Pandey, the film is based on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits who were persecuted and driven away in the early days of insurgency in the valley.

Previously, Agnihotri has made two movies on politically-charged themes like The Tashkent Files and Buddha in a Traffic Jam. He is also known for movies like Chocolate, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, and Hate Story.

The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi.

The Indian Express film critic Shubra Gupta gave the film 1.5 stars and wrote, “With all its propagandist verve, and cementing the current dispensation’s favoured discourse, it does manage to tap into the grief of the displaced Pandits. What stays with us are the flashes of genuine pain that envelopes Pushkar Nath (Anupam Kher in a credible turn, even if some of his portions are overwrought), damaged and suffering from dementia, but who has never forgotten his beloved Habba Kadal. He is never able to go home again.”