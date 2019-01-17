The Accidental Prime Minister box office collection Day 6: Anupam Kher film struggles

Anupam Kher starrer The Accidental Prime Minister seems to be loosing its grip at the box office. The biopic on Dr Manmohan Singh released alongside Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike on January 11. And while Uri is raking in the moolah, The Accidental Prime Minister is struggling to keep pace. This, when Ranveer Singh’s Simmba continues to roar at the box office even in its third week.

Helmed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, The Accidental Prime Minister is an adaptation of Sanjaya Baru’s memoir of the same name. The movie chronicles the political life of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

Though the film faced flak by critics who called it a propaganda film, Kher, who plays the titular role, took to Twitter to thank his team. He said he was proud to be associated with such a courageous film.

Kher tweeted a video in which he said, “Dear team of The Accidental Prime Minister, I want to tell you that I am very proud of this film and proud that we had the guts to make this film as it is. This film will ultimately be remembered in the history of Indian cinema for the courage it had to name the people as it is. My dear viewers, audience, please watch this film. It has a feeling of pride and truth, and truth can never be conquered. Jai Hind.”

Previously, in a chat with indianexpress.com, Kher had shared that he took around six to seven months to prepare for his role.

“Everything about Dr Manmohan Singh is very difficult. I took about six to seven months to prepare for this role. I must have seen at least 100 hours of footage, but the most difficult part was getting his voice right,” revealed the actor as he tagged the role as one of the most difficult roles he has ever portrayed.