The Accidental Prime Minister box office collection Day 5: Anupam Kher film fights hard to remain in race

Anupam Kher’s The Accidental Prime Minister is struggling at the box office. The film, which hit screens on January 11, has only earned Rs 13.90 crore till now, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Since the film’s announcement, the movie has been at the centre of controversies, the primary one being that it shows former prime minister Manmohan Singh in a negative light. However, that, in all likelihood, prompted people to go and check out the movie.

The film hasn’t managed to impress the critics. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film no stars at all and wrote that the movie was at best a propaganda film.

“Going in, you are aware that The Accidental Prime Minister has been crafted from the point-of-view of the author of the book (of the same name) that the film is based on. You are ready for a very personal slice-of-life, not an all-encompassing macro look at the UPA years during which Manmohan Singh was the PM, and Sanjaya Baru his media adviser. But any faint notion that this will be a balanced view goes out of the window as soon as it opens,” Shubhra noted in her review of the film.

“The Accidental Prime Minister is an out-an-out propaganda film, created for the specific purpose of making the former prime minister look like a weak, spineless man, a puppet whose strings were controlled by The Family (the word is blipped out, but there is no hiding the movement of the lips),” the review further read.

Presently, The Accidental Prime Minister faces competition from Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The surgical Strike and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba.