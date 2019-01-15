The Accidental Prime Minister box office collection Day 4: Anupam Kher film’s real test begins now

Anupam Kher starrer The Accidental Prime Minister earned Rs 11.90 crore on its opening weekend, according to Bollywood Hungama. Kher plays the role of former prime minister Manmohan Singh in the film.

The Accidental Prime Minister is directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte and the screenplay is based on the 2014 book of the same name written by Sanjaya Baru, whose role is played by Akshaye Khanna in the film. Suzanne Bernert, Aahana Kumra and Arjun Mathur play supporting roles.

The Accidental Prime Minister has not pleased critics. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it an extremely negative review. She wrote, “The Accidental Prime Minister is an out-an-out propaganda film, created for the specific purpose of making the former prime minister look like a weak, spineless man, a puppet whose strings were controlled by The Family (the word is blipped out, but there is no hiding the movement of the lips).”

She added, “Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, Priyanka and the cunning caucus around them are shown as the real power behind the throne. The film is careful to underline that Singh was honorable, upright and personally incorruptible, but that he overlooked the corruption of his party colleagues, and was paralysed because of the far-reaching influence of The Family.”

The Accidental Prime Minister is facing competition from Vicky Kaushal’s Uri. The Aditya Dhar directed military drama has grossed Rs 35.73 crore on its opening weekend. Ranveer Singh’s actioner Simmba is also still earning money at the box office.

Till now, The Accidental Prime Minister has performed decently at the box office. Since the weekend is over, the real test of the film begins now.