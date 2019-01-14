The Accidental Prime Minister box office collection Day 3: Anupam Kher film stays steady

The Accidental Prime Minister stars Anupam Kher in the titular role of former prime minister Manmohan Singh. The movie is directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte and the script is based on the book of the same name by Sanjaya Baru, the former PM’s media adviser from 2004 to 2008.

The movie also stars Akshaye Khanna, Suzanne Bernert, Aahana Kumra and Arjun Mathur. The movie kicked off its box office run with Rs 4.50 crore, which was higher than projections.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted the film’s numbers. He wrote, “#TheAccidentalPrimeMinister picked up from evening shows onwards… Records decent numbers on Day 1… Fri ₹ 4.50 cr. India biz. #TAPM.”

Due to its subject, the film landed in controversy. Indian National Congress, the party that led the UPA government during the time the film is set, called it a propaganda film.

The Accidental Prime Minister has received mostly negative reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta came down hard on the movie and did not give it even a single star.

She noted, “What comes as a surprise is just how shockingly bad and shoddy the film is. There is a complete absence of any art or craft in its making. Almost all the characters, including the two main leads, Singh (Kher) and Baru (Khanna), come off as caricatures.”

She added, “Kher minces through the film, his voice reedy, thin, shaky, his body language nervous and unconfident: at no point does Kher’s Singh look like a man who inhabited the PM ki kursi for two full Lok Sabha terms with any conviction.”