The Accidental Prime Minister box office collection Day 2: Anupam Kher film to grow over the weekend

The Accidental Prime Minister began its box office journey with a reasonably good Rs 4.50 crore on its first day. Starring Anupam Kher in the lead role, the movie is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte. The movie is based on the book of the same name by ex-media adviser of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Sanjaya Baru.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s first day numbers. He said, “#TheAccidentalPrimeMinister picked up from evening shows onwards… Records decent numbers on Day 1… Fri ₹ 4.50 cr. India biz. #TAPM.”

Film trade analyst Girish Johar had previously told indianexpress.com, “The controversies around the film have increased the awareness around it. Also, the story involves the premier family of the country so there is a lot of political buzz around it. Some are even looking at it as political agenda. Anupam Kher playing the role of former PM Manmohan Singh has also raised many eyebrows. So, with so much talk happening around the film, it is expected to earn Rs 3-4 crores on its opening day.”

The Accidental Prime Minister has competition in the form of Uri: The Surgical Strike, a military drama starring Vicky Kaushal. The Aditya Dhar directorial has kick-started its box office run with a solid Rs 8.20 crore.

Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster actioner Simmba, which released two weeks ago, might still affect the business of The Accidental Prime Minister.

The Accidental Prime Minister has received mostly negative reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta noted in her zero star review, “There doesn’t seem to have been a script in place, just a series of scenes meant to damn Singh, and studded with some unintentionally hilarious passages (the PM smiling to the tune of Que sera sera, with his wife, played by Divya Seth, sitting alongside).”

She added, “The sets are lurid: are those South Block rooms really painted in all those yellows and magentas?”