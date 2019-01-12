The Accidental Prime Minister box office collection Day 1: Anupam Kher film faces stiff competition

The Accidental Prime Minister is directed by debutant Vijay Gutte. Starring Anupam Kher in the lead role of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, the movie is based on the book of the same name, which was penned by media adviser of the ex-PM, Sanjaya Baru (played by Akshaye Khanna in the movie).

Advertising

The film is expected to open at Rs 3 crore on its first day, according to trade analyst Girish Johar. Johar believes The Accidental Prime Minister’s business might get affected by Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal.

Johar said, “The controversies around the film have increased the awareness around it. Also, the story involves the premier family of the country so there is a lot of political buzz around it. Some are even looking at it as political agenda. Anupam Kher playing the role of former PM Manmohan Singh has also raised many eyebrows. So, with so much talk happening around the film, it is expected to earn Rs 3-4 crores on its opening day.”

The Accidental Prime Minister has received poor reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it zero stars. In the scathing review, in which she called it a shoddy propaganda film, Gupta noted, “What comes as a surprise is just how shockingly bad and shoddy the film is. There is a complete absence of any art or craft in its making. Almost all the characters, including the two main leads, Singh (Kher) and Baru (Khanna), come off as caricatures.”

She added, “Kher minces through the film, his voice reedy, thin, shaky, his body language nervous and unconfident: at no point does Kher’s Singh look like a man who inhabited the PM ki kursi for two full Lok Sabha terms with any conviction.”

Advertising

Apart from Uri, Rajinikanth’s Petta and Ajith’s Viswasam also released this week. But they are unlikely to affect The Accidental Prime Minister’s business. However, Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s Simmba, which is still raking in strong numbers, might be a killjoy for the makers of this Anupam Kher starrer.