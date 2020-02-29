Bollywood box office: Thappad gets decent opening, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan remains steady

Thappad and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan are attracting people to theaters. Thappad and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan are attracting people to theaters.

Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad that released on Friday has received a decent opening at the ticket counters. The film, after a slow beginning, gained momentum towards the second half of the day and managed to clock in a box office collection of Rs 3.07 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, ” “#Thappad – which started low in morning shows – gathered speed post noon onwards… Metros – especially #Delhi, #NCR – registered healthy growth towards evening and night shows… Occupancy should multiply on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 3.07 cr. #India biz.”

After a positive response to her film from the critics and audience, Taapsee thanked everyone for ’embracing’ it. “Thank you everyone for embracing this so called ‘niche’ film which in real is a film about almost every household in India. We have been under estimating our audience for a very long time. #Thappad THANK YOU 🙏🏼,” she said via Twitter.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan remained steady at the box office despite Thappad’s release. On Friday, it earned Rs 2.08 crore, bringing the total collection of the film to Rs 46.92 crore.

Adarsh tweeted, #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan maintains decent hold on Day 8… [Week 2] Fri 2.08 cr. Total: ₹ 46.92 cr. #India biz. #SMZS.”

Previous week’s other big release, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship starring Vicky Kaushal couldn’t pull many people to the theaters. After one week, it managed to earn only Rs 24.18 crore.

Bhoot received a mixed response from film critics as well. The Indian Express’ film critic Shalini Langer gave it one and a half stars. In her review, she wrote, “Within its murky labyrinth, with no sense of any direction from writer-director Bhanu Pratap Singh, the film doesn’t seem to end. There is a ghost, a love story, a hate story, a smuggling ring, a church, a red dress, a doll, and a lot of clicking of fingers. Pednekar and Rana are there to add brief acting heft, and to do some mantra-reciting ghost-fighting. A large part, however, is left to the able and much-taxed shoulders of Kaushal.”

