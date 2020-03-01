Thappad box office collection Day 2: Taapsee Pannu’s film earns Rs 8.12 crore

Thappad box office collection day 2: Anubhav Sinha directorial is being lapped up by the audience. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram) Thappad box office collection day 2: Anubhav Sinha directorial is being lapped up by the audience. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad, which opened at the box office with Rs 3.07 crore, is receiving love from the audience. The film showed growth in its second day at the box office with collection of Rs 5.05 crore. Now, Thappad’s total collection stands at Rs 8.12 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures on Twitter. “#Thappad jumps on Day 2… Occupancy at metros – target audience – witnesses substantial growth… Needs to maintain the pace on Day 3… Eyes ₹ 14 cr [+/-] total in its *opening weekend*… Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr. Total: ₹ 8.12 cr. #India biz,” he shared.

Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter on Saturday and thanked the audience. In a tweet, she mentioned, “Thank you everyone for embracing this so called ‘niche’ film which in real is a film about almost every household in India. We have been under estimating our audience for a very long time. #Thappad THANK YOU.”

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar also shared his opinion on the film. He called Thappad the “most sensitive, sensible and socially relevant” film.

“Today I saw one of the most sensitive , sensible and socially relevant film of recent times Thappad is an extremely well told and well performed movie . My congratulations to the writers director performers and the whole crew for this Mile stone of Indian cinema,” Akhtar tweeted.

Not just the audience and celebrities, Thappad received good reviews from critics as well. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the movie three and a half stars.

In her review, she mentioned, “But there is not a shred of doubt that Sinha has made an important, crucial film, which shows up centuries of male entitlement and damaging sexism for what it is. Thappad bears its message, more essential than ever, on its chin: Women are not property. Wives are not owned. Dreams have no gender, and everyone is allowed to realise them. And how all it takes, from a woman who just wants self-respect, is a decision to say no, Not Even One Slap.”

