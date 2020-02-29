Thappad box office collection Day 1: Taapsee Pannu starrer earns Rs 3.07 crore

Thappad box office collection Day 1: Taapsee Pannu starrer opened to good reviews. Thappad box office collection Day 1: Taapsee Pannu starrer opened to good reviews.

Anubhav Sinha directorial Thappad earned Rs 3.07 crore at the box office on opening day. The film stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, “#Thappad – which started low in morning shows – gathered speed post noon onwards… Metros – especially #Delhi, #NCR – registered healthy growth towards evening and night shows… Occupancy should multiply on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 3.07 cr. #India biz.”

Written by Sinha and Mrunmayee Lagoo, the film stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. Thappad deals with domestic violence. Taapsee plays a woman who files for divorce after her husband publicly slaps her. Pannu was last seen in last year’s Saand Ki Aankh.

Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah and Tanvi Azmi among others are also in the film’s cast.

Girish Johar earlier told Indianexpress.com, “The buzz around the Taapsee Pannu starrer is decent. There is a strong undercurrent about it. The response from certain special screenings is mindblowing. Now it remains to be seen how the audience will accept the film.”

He added, “The promotion of the film has been pretty much focused. It is targeting a limited set of audience since it is an issue-based story of an individual. The opening of the film will solely depend on word of mouth. Such intellectual films need that kind of reviews. I will peg its day one collection at Rs 2-3 crores.”

Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot: The Haunted Ship and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which are still running in theatres, are unlikely to affect Thappad’s business.

Girish Johar said, “Taapsee has a strong fan base which will help in getting a decent start to the film at the box office. Director Anubhav Sinha has also done some great and relevant films (Article 15, Mulk) in the past. So, both of them will pull people to theaters.”

