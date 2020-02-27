Thappad box office prediction: Taapsee Pannu film to face no competition from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot

Thappad box office collection: Taapsee Pannu starrer to have a decent opening on Day 1. Thappad box office collection: Taapsee Pannu starrer to have a decent opening on Day 1.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha is bringing another thought-provoking story to the celluloid with his next film Thappad. Starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in the lead roles, the film hits theaters on Friday. Its trailer, which shows Taapsee’s character Amrita filing for divorce after her husband (Pavail) slaps her publicly, has left an impact on cinephiles. Given the positive buzz around the film, it is expected to have a decent run at the box office.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar believes Thappad will engage a broad audience and will grow at the ticket counters with positive word of mouth. He told indianexpress.com, “The buzz around the Taapsee Pannu starrer is decent. There is a strong undercurrent about it. The response from certain special screenings is mindblowing. Now it remains to be seen how the audience will accept the film.”

But, Thappad targets a certain section of the audience. “The promotion of the film has been pretty much focused. It is targeting a limited set of audience since it is an issue-based story of an individual,” Johar suggested. Commenting on the film’s opening day collection, he added, “The opening of the film will solely depend on word of mouth. Such intellectual films need that kind of reviews. I will peg its day one collection at Rs 2-3 crores.”

Asked what is it about Thappad that will pull people to theaters, Johar replied, “Taapsee has a strong fan base which will help in getting a decent start to the film at the box office. Director Anubhav Sinha has also done some great and relevant films (Article 15, Mulk) in the past. So, both of them will pull people to theaters.”

While there is no other big film releasing along with Thappad, the movie buffs have previous week’s Bhoot: The Haunted Ship and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan to choose from. But Johar said, “Thappad has no competition at the box office since both Shubh Mangal and Bhoot have failed at the box office.”

