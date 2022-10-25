scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Ram Setu box office: Akshay Kumar’s film eyes Rs 15 cr opening after sold-out shows

Thank God-Ram Setu box office prediction: Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar's movies released on October 25, a day after Diwali, which might help boost their opening day collections.

ram setu and thank godStills from Ram Setu and Thank God.

Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God are having a box office battle, having been released on the same day, October 25. Early trade reports suggest that the films are more or less on an equal footing, with Ram Setu performing marginally better in some pockets.

According to Box Office India, Ram Setu is having a good run in mass pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Gujarat among others, with analysts predicting that the film might cross the Rs 15 crore mark on opening day after sold-out shows in some centres. It is expected to register the biggest opening for a Hindi film in the pandemic era, behind Sooryavanshi and Brahmastra. The Diwali factor has helped as well. In fact, it has also boosted ticket sales of Thank God, a feel-good comedy also starring Rakul Preet Singh.

Thank God has sold 26,000 tickets in PVR, Cinepolis and INOX chains across the country. Overall, it has sold 50,000 tickets, reported Bollywood Hungama. Earlier, it was being speculated that the movie will only clock in a single-digit figure on opening day. However, thanks to the festival, trades are hopeful of a better result.

Also Read |Thank God movie review: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra film is dull and pointless

Both Ram Setu and Thank God have received largely poor reviews. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta called Ram Setu a ‘pedestrian’ film and wrote in a section of her review: “It’s all very Amar Chitra Katha without the story-telling skills. Not satisfied with setting up the conflict, which plays out in the Supreme Court on the one hand, and on the high seas, and on picturesque island of Sri Lanka, the plot gives us bad guys who want the destruction of the Setu, good guy KP (Dev) who turns up out of the blue to help Aryan and his colleagues, scientist Sandra Ribello (Fernandez) and a white person who is swiftly dispensed with. As chief antagonist, Nasser frowns a lot, and his main man (Rana) chases everyone with a gun.”

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 08:43:02 pm
