Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Thank God box office collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn’s film is losing battle against Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu

Thank God box office collection Day 3: The Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer is facing stiff competition from Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu.

thank god box office collectionThank God box office collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn film struggling to stay afloat.

Director Indra Kumar’s Thank God, which released a day after Diwali, has failed to make a mark at the box office in its first three days. The comedy drama, starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, earned Rs 14.10 crore in its first two days, but on the third day, the collections have severely dropped.

As per Bollywood Hungama, Thank God earned approximately Rs 4.00 – Rs 4.50 crore on day three. The film started its box office journey with Rs 8.10 crore and earned Rs 6 crore on its second day. The drop in its collections on the third day is around 25 percent. The publication suggested that the film can make it to Rs 50 crore only if it sees no further drops and can increase audience traffic over the weekend.

Thank God clashed alongside Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu, which has had a far better journey at the box office so far. Ram Setu, in its first three days, has earned approximately Rs 34.50 crore at the box office.

Thank God hasn’t been received well by the critics. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film one star and called it “dull and pointless.” “The official remake of Norwegian film Sorte Kugler, Thank God marks Indra Kumar’s return to Bollywood after a sizeable gap. Best known for his musical rom coms with Bollywood stars acting as overgrown delinquents (Dil), and the raunchy Masti and Dhamaal franchises stuffed with oversexed men and double-meaning dialogues, his style is still same-old, and it does nothing for a fantasy which needed to be light on its feet,” read a part of the review.

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 09:24:39 am
