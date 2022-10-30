Thank God box office collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn’s film sees slight improvement, here’s how much it earned

After a rather disappointing week, Ajay Devgn’s Thank God witnessed minor relief on its fifth day and saw a hopeful jump and collected around Rs 3.25 crore, leading to the collective total of Rs 23.25 crore. Thank God had clashed with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu during the Diwali festive season, and Akshay’s film saw some hope on its fifth day as well, and experienced a 20 per cent jump.

According to Box Office India, the collections of Thank God are as follows:

Day 1: Rs 7.50 crore

Day 2: Rs 5.75 crore

Day 3: Rs 4 crore

Day 4: Rs 2.75 crore

Day 5: Rs 3.25 crore

It has been a rather disappointing week for Thank God, but it remains to be seen whether the film can persevere through its first weekend. However, in the international market, too, Thank God, has hardly done well. In the UK and North America, the film got steamrolled by the Pakistani release, The Legend of Maula Jatt, starring Fawad Khan.

Thank God focuses on a self-centred man who, after an accident, finds himself in ‘Yamlok’ where Chitragupta, played by Ajay Devgn, offers him another chance at life if he agrees to play a game. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh. However, the movie was critically panned like its rival, Ram Setu, which still is managing to push ahead despite the negative reviews.

Bollywood has had a rather rough year with its releases, with only a handful making a mark at the box office.