Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

Thank God box office collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra’s film continues downward spiral despite weekend

Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra-led Thank God has failed to make the most of its prime Diwali release date. Its box office collections have been declining by the day.

Thank God released in the theaters on October 25.

Despite having released during the Diwali holidays, Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer comedy-drama Thank God has failed to attract an audience. The film’s collections at the ticket counters have been underwhelming ever since its release on October 25. The film’s first Friday collections suggest that it has no chance of staging a comeback at the box office.

On Friday, director Indra Kumar’s film managed to earn only Rs 3 crore, according to Pinkvilla. With this, its total collections stand at around Rs 21 crore, which is disastrous for a Diwali release. The festival of lights is typically among the most lucrative periods for Bollywood films. Now, with just a single-digit haul on Friday, it looks like audiences are choosing Ram Setu and Kantara (Hindi) over Thank God.

Also read |Ram Setu box office collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar’s film might not hit Rs 100 cr mark, negative word-of-mouth plays spoilsport

In the international market, too, Thank God, has hardly done well. In the UK and North America, the film is being overshadowed by the Pakistani release, The Legend of Maula Jatt, starring Fawad Khan.

Thank God revolves around a self-centred man who, after an accident, finds himself in ‘Yamlok’ where Chitragupta, played by Ajay Devgn, offers him another chance at life if he agrees to play a game. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh. The cliched plot of the film, which has been made in both Hollywood and Bollywood earlier, hasn’t impressed film critics.

Film critic Shubhra Gupta felt that Thank God could have been “laced with lessons and laughter” but it missed all the fun. In her review, she wrote, “The official remake of Norwegian film Sorte Kugler, Thank God marks Indra Kumar’s return to Bollywood after a sizeable gap. Best known for his musical rom coms with Bollywood stars acting as overgrown delinquents (Dil), and the raunchy Masti and Dhamaal franchises stuffed with oversexed men and double-meaning dialogues, his style is still same-old, and it does nothing for a fantasy which needed to be light on its feet.”


First published on: 29-10-2022 at 09:21:58 am
