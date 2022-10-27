scorecardresearch
Thank God box office collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra film takes a dip, total earnings stand at Rs 15 crore

Thank God box office collection Day 2: After a slow start at the ticket counters, Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra's movie has taken yet another dip.

thank godThank God stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh.

Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra’s new film, the comedy drama Thank God has taken a dip at the box office after a considerably slow start on day one of release, despite the festival season. Director Indra Kumar’s film is expected to make between Rs 5.75-6.35 crore on its second day, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Thank God had earned Rs 8.10 crore on its opening day, with a surprisingly soft performance in the northern belt, where the film’s stars are quite popular. Its total collection now stands somewhere around Rs 14.25 crore. To earn a respectable figure, trade analysts had said that Thank God needed a negligible drop on its second day.

Thank God is also facing some serious competition from Akshay Kumar’s new movie, Ram Setu, which also released on October 25, a day after Diwali. Ram Setu had scored a double digit (Rs 15.25 cr) opening on day one, which doesn’t bode too well for Thank God’s future.

Not only did the movie fail to impress at the ticket counters, it has also not managed to leave a lasting impression on film critics, who have given it a poor rating, calling it ‘dull’ and ‘pointless.’ The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in a section of her review, “The official remake of Norwegian film ‘Sorte Kugler’, ‘Thank God’ marks Indra Kumar’s return to Bollywood after a sizeable gap. Best known for his musical rom coms with Bollywood stars acting as overgrown delinquents (‘Dil’), and the raunchy ‘Masti’ and ‘Dhamaal’ franchises stuffed with oversexed men and double-meaning dialogues, his style is still same-old, and it does nothing for a fantasy which needed to be light on its feet.”

Thank God is Sidharth’s first starring role since Shershaah, which debuted directly on streaming last year.

