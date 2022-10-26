Thank God box office collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra film fails to impress audience

Ajay Devgn-starrer Thank God has collected Rs 8-9 crore on Tuesday, according to early estimates. The film, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles, has earned way less than Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu (around Rs 15 crore on Day 1).

Both Ram Setu and Thank God had released on October 25, a day after Diwali.

While the makers had expected to get some help from the festival season, this seems to have not worked fully in their favour. The surprising thing was that the feature did not perform well in the northern belt of the country, where both Devgn and Malhotra are pretty popular stars.

Not only has the box office figures been lukewarm, the critical reception for the film has also not been great, with The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta giving it only one star as she called it a ‘dull’ movie. “Thank God was meant to be a cautionary tale, laced with lessons and laughter. Where’s the fun? Even the Almighty can’t do a thing about it,” she wrote.

Thank God has been helmed by Indra Kumar, and is currently running in cinemas.