Thalaivii box office collection day 1: Kangana Ranaut film off to a dismal start

Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivii arrived in the theaters on Friday. The film opened with a positive response from the film critics, but as per some reports, that was not translated in the film’s box office numbers.

One of the major reasons for Thalaivii’s dismal start at the ticket counters is its lesser screen count since major multiplex chains like PVR Cinemas, INOX Leisure Ltd and Cinepolis refused to screen the Hindi version of the film in North India.

According to a Box Office India report, the AL Vijay directorial earned Rs 20-25 lakh in the Hindi circuits and it picked up in Tamil Nadu and collected Rs 80 lakh, bringing the total collection of the film on Friday to Rs 1.25 crore. As per Bollywood Hungama, the film’s Hindi version has earned Rs 20 lakh on its opening day.

Thalaivii chronicles the life of late actor and politician J Jayalalithaa. It showcases her journey from being an ace actor to becoming the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for six terms. Besides Kangana, the film also stars Arvind Swamy as actor-turned-politician MGR. Actors Prakash Raj, Bhagyashree and Jisshu Sengupta play other prominent roles in the film.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta shared in her review, “That J Jayalalitha’s life was tailor-made for a movie, no can dispute. And now, having watched Kangana Ranaut play this version of Jaya in Thalaivii with a perfectly-judged mixture of vulnerability and hauteur, there’s no question that she owns the part. Would a Tamil leading lady, more conversant with the language and the body language, have done a better job? The question is now moot.”