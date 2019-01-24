Thackeray box office prediction: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film to earn Rs 3-4 crore on Day 1

Lately, biopics have been in vogue in Bollywood. The latest addition to the list is a film on the late Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray titled Thackeray starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role. Going by the success of the genre, trade analysts are expecting the film to earn something between Rs 3-4 crore on its opening day.

Advertising

Girish Johar, a trade analyst, told indianexpress.com, “Thackeray will be a strong phenomenon in Maharashtra. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a brilliant actor and the film is being pegged on his shoulders. He looks like a doppelganger of late Shiv Sena leader in the movie and going by the buzz around it, the film will earn around Rs 3-4 crore on day one.”

However, Johar also suggested that the Abhijit Panse directorial might not be that strong in the north belt. “People in Maharashtra resonate with Bal Thackeray’s fight. He is a godly figure for them. And, the film is likely to show him as a national hero which he was in his own capacity. So, it is expected to work better among that audience,” elaborated Johar.

The film shot in both Hindi and Marathi has actor Amrita Rao essaying the role of Bal Thackeray’s wife Meenatai. It has been written by journalist and Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut and is backed by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Carnival Motion Pictures.

Advertising

Thackeray is releasing along with Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, but the two films will not affect each other’s business. “Both Manikarnika and Thackeray are in the biopic space but the former is more of a mass historical film and the latter has a bent towards drama. So, in my opinion, there is no competition between the two movies in terms of box office figures,” said Johar.