Thackeray box office collection Day 6: Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer faces tough competition

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray released on January 25 alongside Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika. The biopic based on the life of Shiv Sena leader Bal Thackeray received mixed reactions from the viewers and critics.

Thackeray released in both Hindi and Marathi and has been performing better in Marathi. During the first weekend, Thackeray earned Rs 22.90 crore.

Taran Adarsh had earlier tweeted, “#Thackeray has a healthy weekend… #Marathi version is dominating with superb biz, while #Hindi version is best in #Maharashtra… Fri 6 cr, Sat 10 cr, Sun 6.90 cr. Total: ₹ 22.90 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Marathi”

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta called the film “a worshipful home video” and gave it two stars. She further wrote, “The film opens with Balasaheb facing trial in a court-room which has a judge with a South Indian accent, and a lawyer who is made to mouth tough questions, only so that Thackeray can shut him up with smart reversals, which then becomes the last word on the subject. All demagogues are expert at pitching their point-of-view as the only truth, and Thackeray has no trouble in proudly terming himself the ‘Hitler of Maharashtra’, as he was the only one with the best interests of ‘his people’ at heart.”

Alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Thackeray also features Amrita Rao and Sudhir Mishra in important roles.

Thackeray will be facing tough competition in the upcoming weekend as Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga releases on February 1.