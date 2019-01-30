Thackeray box office collection Day 5: Nawazuddin Siddiqui film stays strong

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Bal Thackeray biopic, titled Thackeray, is going strong in Maharashtra. Around the country as well, this film, made in both Hindi and Marathi, has intrigued audiences.

Advertising

Thackeray is the second biographical film on an Indian politician in quick succession. The Accidental Prime Minister, starring Anupam Kher as former prime minister Manmohan Singh, released earlier this month.

The film has beaten early box office predictions and has proven to be popular among audiences. Even the big budgeted Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, co-directed by and starring Kangana Ranaut, has not affected its collections much.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the weekend box office figures of the film on Twitter. He wrote, “Thackeray has a healthy weekend… #Marathi version is dominating with superb biz, while #Hindi version is best in #Maharashtra… Fri 6 cr, Sat 10 cr, Sun 6.90 cr. Total: ₹ 22.90 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Marathi.”

Thackeray also features Amrita Rao and Sudhir Mishra in pivotal roles.

Advertising

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her two star review, “Thackeray is a worshipful home video in the guise of a full-length feature film, in which everything is seen solely through the eyes of the man who started life as a testy, outspoken cartoonist, and who, overcome by the ‘unfairness’ of ‘Marathi manoos’ having to deal with migrants in their home-state Maharashtra, went on to form the Shiv Sena, a political party whose ‘reactions against actions’ helped changed the face of nation.”