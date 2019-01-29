Thackeray box office collection Day 4: Nawazuddin Siddiqui film sails through untroubled waters

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray had a fine opening weekend. It earned Rs 22.90 crore over three days. Thackeray is a biopic on late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray. Siddiqui stars in the titular role.

Advertising

Not surprisingly, Thackeray, also starring Amrita Rao and Sudhir Mishra, is doing better in Maharashtra than anywhere else, since Bal Thackeray was a Maharashtra politician. The film also released in Marathi.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures of Thackeray on Twitter. He wrote, “#Thackeray has a healthy weekend… #Marathi version is dominating with superb biz, while #Hindi version is best in #Maharashtra… Fri 6 cr, Sat 10 cr, Sun 6.90 cr. Total: ₹ 22.90 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Marathi.”

Thackeray received mixed critical reception. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave it two stars while noting, “Thackeray is a worshipful home video in the guise of a full-length feature film, in which everything is seen solely through the eyes of the man who started life as a testy, outspoken cartoonist, and who, overcome by the ‘unfairness’ of ‘Marathi manoos’ having to deal with migrants in their home-state Maharashtra, went on to form the Shiv Sena, a political party whose ‘reactions against actions’ helped changed the face of nation.”

Advertising

She added, “You cannot expect any subtleties in a film like this (its producer is a member of the Shiv Sena), which conveniently terms some of its portions, ‘kalpanik natya rupantar’. In Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s impersonation of the pipe-smoking, beer-swilling Bal Keshav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena beliefs are delivered with the force of a sledge-hammer: Gujaratis, Parsis, South Indians, and job-seekers from other states, have taken over Maharashtra, so out goes the demeaning slogan — ‘hatao lungi, bajaao pungi’.