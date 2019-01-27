Toggle Menu
Thackeray box office collection Day 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer gives a tough fight to Manikarnikahttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/box-office-collection/thackeray-box-office-collection-day-2-nawazuddin-siddiqui-5556223/

Thackeray box office collection Day 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer gives a tough fight to Manikarnika

Thackeray box office collection Day 2: Abhijit Panse directorial, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amrita Rao in lead roles, had a not-so-great opening on opening day as it earned Rs 6 crore in India. The film faces stiff competition from Kangana Ranaut's period-drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui thackeray box office collection day 2
Thackeray box office collection Day 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a still from the film.

The Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray is a bilingual biopic on late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, released on the same day as Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika.

The film has performed better in Marathi than Hindi on its opening day, shared trade analyst Taran Adarsh. It has garnered a total collection of Rs 6 crore so far.

He wrote, “#Thackeray has scored in #Maharashtra specifically… #Marathi version has collected very well… #RepublicDay holiday [today] should help escalate its biz… Fri ₹ 6 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Marathi.”

Also read | Thackeray box office collection Day 1: Nawazuddin Siddiqui film earns Rs 6 crore

Helmed by Abhijit Panse, the action-packed film received praises from the celebrities too, especially for Nawazuddin’s ace performance.

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar called the film “bold and powerful” and termed Nawazuddin “one of our finest actors.” He wrote on Twitter, “Film Thackeray portrays how an Artist becomes a powerful political leader. The film is bold and powerful. @Nawazuddin_S one of our finest actors roars like a tiger.. Congratulations to @rautsanjay61 and @RKpanday1977.”

Also, veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “As a tribute to his memory, a film, Thackeray a biopic on the life of Balasaheb releases on 25th Jan’19. I’m told Nawazuddin Siddiqui @Nawawazuddin_S is outstanding & it seems he has done complete justice to the role. He is credible & believable as he plays the late.”

Advertising

The numbers in the coming days will tell how far the film could fare against Rani Ranaut’s Manikarnika.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Manikarnika box office collection Day 2: Kangana Ranaut starrer is off to a good start
2 Romeo Akbar Walter is an original Indian espionage thriller: John Abraham
3 Gulzar credits AR Rahman for 'Jai Ho' Oscar win