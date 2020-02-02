Box office report: Tanhaji dominates new releases; Street Dancer 3D and Jawaani Jaaneman maintain momentum

Bollywood box office: Tanhaji continues to rule the roost. Bollywood box office: Tanhaji continues to rule the roost.

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is continuing to attract footfalls even in its fourth week. The film remains unaffected by new releases such as Street Dancer 3D and Jawaani Jaaneman. The Om Raut directorial has earned Rs 4.48 crore on its fourth Saturday, taking the total collection to Rs 245.12 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared that the film will cross Rs 250 crore on Sunday.

“#Tanhaji refuses to slow down… Continues to attract substantial footfalls in *Week 4*… A rarity in today’s times, when *most* movies feel exhausted after 2 weeks… Will cross ₹ 250 cr today [Sun]… [Week 4] Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 4.48 cr. Total: ₹ 245.12 cr. #India biz” Adarsh tweeted.

In another tweet, Adarsh shared ‘Tanhaji will emerge 12th highest grossing #Hindi film on Sunday’

On the other hand, latest release Jawaani Jaaneman showed growth on its second day. The film, starring Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F in the lead role, started off its box office journey with Rs 3.24 crore on Friday. On Saturday, the film collected Rs 4.55 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 7.79 crore.

“#JawaaniJaaneman gathers speed on Day 2… Being patronised by its target audience [metros]… Trending much better than #SaifAliKhan’s previous *solo* movies [#Chef, #Kaalakaandi, #Baazaar, #LaalKaptaan]… Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr. Total: ₹ 7.79 cr. #India biz,” Adarsh mentioned in a tweet.

Remo D’souza directorial Street Dancer 3D has shown consistency in its earning at the box office. The film has earned Rs 62.18 crore so far. “#StreetDancer3D witnesses an upward trend on [second] Sat… [Week 2] Fri 2.01 cr, Sat 3.40 cr. Total: ₹ 62.18 cr. #India biz,” Adarsh’s tweet read.

