Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior box office prediction: Ajay Devgn-Kajol period drama to get a fantastic start

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warror box office collection: Ajay Devgn starrer to pull family audience to the theaters.

It is a good week for movie buffs as films from different genres have hit the screens. For those who have an eye for period dramas and like watching untold stories of Indian history, there is Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Film trade analysts believe it can pull the family audience to cinema halls in huge numbers and predict its great opening at the ticket counters.

“Tanhaji is a magnum opus. It tells the tale of an unsung warrior from the Maratha community. The pre-release buzz suggests the film will have a good box office collection. It will be releasing in over 3000 screens. It is also coming in 3D to justify its scale on the big screen. So, I am expecting a fantastic start for the Om Raut directorial and then depending upon word of mouth, a long run at the box office is also expected. I will peg the film at Rs 10 crore,” film trade analyst Girish Johar told indianexpress.com.

In the film, Ajay Devgn features as the valiant Maratha warrior Subedar Tanhaji Malusare, Kajol plays his wife Savitri Bai and Saif Ali Khan is the antagonist Udaybhan Rathod who fights against Shivaji and his army during the Battle of Sinhagad. The coming together of the three stars is one of the key reasons why the audience is excited to watch Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Girish Johar said, “Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan together are a treat to watch. I think all three have a big fan following and them toplining the film will definitely add to its box office performance.”

Asked if Tanhaji’s collection will be affected by this week’s other releases, Chhapaak and Darbar, Girish suggested all three films belong to different genres and thus can’t affect each other’s business. Rather, he said it is the current political scenario in the country which may hamper the business of films. “The only factor affecting the films will be protests across the country,” he said.

Apart from the three lead actors, Tanhaji also stars Sharad Kelkar, Jagapathi Babu, Devdutta Nage, Pankaj Tripathi, Neha Sharma, Ajinkya Deo, Kailash Waghmare, Hardik Sangani, Luke Kenny, and Vipul Gupta.

