Bollywood box office: Malang stays strong, Tanhaji and Jawaani Jaaneman witness a dip

Tanhaji has emerged as the first blockbuster of 2020. Tanhaji has emerged as the first blockbuster of 2020.

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji is finally losing steam at the box office. The film, which dominated the box office for five weeks despite new releases, earned Rs 88 lakhs on Monday, taking the total collection to Rs 267.76 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures on Twitter. In a tweet, he mentioned, “#Tanhaji [Week 5] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 2.76 cr, Sun 3.45 cr, Mon 88 lakhs. Total: ₹ 267.76 cr. #India biz.”

Meanwhile, Jawaani Jaaneman is struggling at the box office. The film, starring Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F, earned only Rs 68 lakhs on Monday. The film’s total stands at Rs 25.18 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of Jawaani Jaaneman on Twitter. “#JawaaniJaaneman [Week 2] Fri 1.04 cr, Sat 1.58 cr, Sun 1.67 cr, Mon 68 lakhs. Total: ₹ 25.18 cr. #India biz,” he wrote in a tweet.

New release Malang is expected to have a long box office run. The film, which is receiving a good response from the audience, had a decent Monday. Malang, starring Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu, earned Rs 4.04 crore on Monday, taking the total collection to Rs 29.40 crore.

Adarsh mentioned in a tweet, “#Malang posts respectable numbers on Day 4… Metros/multiplexes contribute to its earnings… Needs to maintain the trend on remaining weekdays for a decent Week 1 total… Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr, Sun 9.76 cr, Mon 4.04 cr. Total: ₹ 29.40 cr. #India biz.”

The film received mixed reactions from critics. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave one and a half stars to the film in her review. She mentioned, “Mohit Suri’s cinematic universe is routinely dark and twisted, and in his best work, his characters have been edgy and interesting. But Malang’s twists don’t really take you aback, and the identity of one of the perpetrators is more of an eye-roll than anything else.”

