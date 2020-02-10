Bollywood box office: Malang and Jawaani Jaaneman are no competition for Tanhaji

Tanhaji refuses to slow down at the box office, despite facing competition from new releases like Malang and Jawaani Jaaneman. Tanhaji refuses to slow down at the box office, despite facing competition from new releases like Malang and Jawaani Jaaneman.

Tanhaji, which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead, released a month ago, and is still minting money at the box office.

Talking about the box office collections of Tanhaji, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted that the film is likely to challenge the lifetime collection of Kabir Singh. “#Tanhaji is a lottery… Solid trending in Weekend 5… Likely to challenge *lifetime biz* of #KabirSingh… Difficult to guesstimate *lifetime biz* of #Tanhaji, since it refuses to slow down… [Week 5] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 2.76 cr, Sun 3.45 cr. Total: ₹ 266.88 cr. #India biz,” he tweeted.

With a total collection of Rs 266 crore, Tanhaji has cemented its place as the first big Bollywood hit of 2020. Malang, on the other hand, is continuing its slow but steady run at the box office. “#Malang records decent weekend… Witnesses growth on Day 2 and 3, but jump on Day 3 is missing… Multiplexes improve… Mass circuits fair… Important to maintain the momentum on weekdays… Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr, Sun 9.76 cr. Total: ₹ 25.36 cr. #India biz,” Adarsh said via Twitter. Apart from Aditya Roy Kapur, the film also stars Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles.

Jawaani Jaaneman, on the other hand, has only managed to collect Rs 24 crore. The Saif Ali Khan starrer hit the screens on January 31. According to Taran Adarsh, “#JawaaniJaaneman continues to collect at select metros… Slightly better than #Baazaar [total after Weekend 2: ₹ 22.52 cr], but that’s not saying much… Contribution from mass sector is poor… [Week 2] Fri 1.04 cr, Sat 1.58 cr, Sun 1.67 cr. Total: ₹ 24.50 cr. #India biz.”

