Bollywood box office: Tanhaji gives new releases a run for their money

Jawaani Jaaneman and Street Dancer 3D are facing tough competition from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the box office. The Ajay Devgn film, even in its fourth week, refuses to budge, and has so far collected Rs 257.67 crore.

Tanhaji released on January 10 alongside Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak. After edging out the latter, Tanhaji is now challenging even the new releases. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Tanhaji continues its #Blockbuster run… [Week 4] Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 4.48 cr, Sun 6.28 cr, Mon 2.32 cr, Tue 2.05 cr, Wed 1.90 cr. Total: ₹ 257.67 cr. #India biz.”

Tanhaji is set in the 1670s when the Marathas fought the Mughals to get back the fort at Kondana. The period drama, revolving around the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji, also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Sharad Kelkar and Luke Kenny.

While Saif’s Tanhaji remains victorious, his other release Jawaani Jaaneman is trying hard to stay afloat. The movie, which marked the Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F, is pulling the audience in big centres. Adarsh posted on Twitter, “#JawaaniJaaneman stays at similar levels on weekdays… Should continue to trend well at metros in Weekend 2… Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr, Mon 2.03 cr, Tue 1.94 cr, Wed 1.86 cr. Total: ₹ 18.66 cr. #India biz.”

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudheva starrer Street Dancer 3D continues to do decent business at multiplexes and metro cities. The movie is the third installment in the Remo D’Souza-directed dance franchise that kicked off with ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013).

Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of Street Dancer 3D on Twitter. He wrote, “#StreetDancer3D [Week 2] Fri 2.01 cr, Sat 3.40 cr, Sun 3.91 cr, Mon 1.52 cr, Tue 1.35 cr, Wed 1.25 cr. Total: ₹ 70.21 cr. #India biz.”

