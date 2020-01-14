Tanhaji box office collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn film stays strong

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on January 10. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on January 10.

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is dominating the Bollywood box office. The Om Raut directorial, also starring Saif Ali Khan and Kajol, has managed to earn Rs 61.75 crore so far.

Tanhaji is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s army. The period drama, which released alongside Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, has gained the upper hand due to good word of mouth.

Talking about the Twitter war between fans of both the films, Ajay Devgn told PTI, “Who is doing the war? I don’t think there is any war. People put their opinion and we should not take it seriously. Both films have good subjects and I hope both the films do well.”

Tanhaji, meanwhile, raised some eyebrows after Ajay’s role was seen propagating the power of saffron. Talking about the same, the actor, who has also produced the movie, said, “We are talking about the country. We are talking about freedom. There is no ‘Hindutva’. It is about your nation, your country. In the movie, you will see that there are Muslim warriors who are fighting alongside Tanhaji. We are not fighting for religion. When we talk about country, then there is no religion.”

