Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Live now

Tanhaji box office collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn film stays strong

Tanhaji box office collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's period drama is staying strong at the box office. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has earned Rs 61.75 crore so far.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 14, 2020 8:14:19 am
Tanhaji trailer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on January 10.

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is dominating the Bollywood box office. The Om Raut directorial, also starring Saif Ali Khan and Kajol, has managed to earn Rs 61.75 crore so far.

Tanhaji is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s army. The period drama, which released alongside Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, has gained the upper hand due to good word of mouth.

Talking about the Twitter war between fans of both the films, Ajay Devgn told PTI, “Who is doing the war? I don’t think there is any war. People put their opinion and we should not take it seriously. Both films have good subjects and I hope both the films do well.”

Tanhaji, meanwhile, raised some eyebrows after Ajay’s role was seen propagating the power of saffron. Talking about the same, the actor, who has also produced the movie, said, “We are talking about the country. We are talking about freedom. There is no ‘Hindutva’. It is about your nation, your country. In the movie, you will see that there are Muslim warriors who are fighting alongside Tanhaji. We are not fighting for religion. When we talk about country, then there is no religion.”

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Highlights

    08:14 (IST)14 Jan 2020
    Tanhaji: Audience verdict

    08:03 (IST)14 Jan 2020
    'Saif Ali Khan at his menacing best'

    Meera Chopra shared on Twitter, "Just saw #tanhaji, wat a film! @omraut sir you have made a flawless film. I couldnt see @ajaydevgn but only #tanhaji in him. #SaifAliKhan at his menacing best and @itsKajolD my ever favourite is all. Totally loved it!"

    07:53 (IST)14 Jan 2020
    'Tanhaji is a warrior of a film'

    Director Gauravv K Chawla posted on Twitter, "#Tanhaji is a warrior of a film!!!! What a landmark to make your first Hindi film @omraut blown away!!!!! @ajaydevgn is a ROCK as an actor and a Producer!! And #SaifAliKhan is the engine that drives the film! So ferocious so controlled yet so so convincing!! TOP CLASS"

    07:41 (IST)14 Jan 2020
    Tanhaji earns Rs 13 crore on Day 4?

    Film distributor and analyst Raj Bansal wrote on Twitter, "@ajaydevgn @itsKajolD's #Tanhaji collects appox. ₹13Cr. on Day4 Monday. Superb. Total for 4 days is ₹75Cr."

    The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, a two-star rating. In her review, Shubhra wrote, "There’s a lot of thunderous speechifying combined with thundering hooves, as befits an epic which toplines a historical figure who was chiefly a warrior. The opening credits tell us that eminent historians were consultants for this resurrection of the hitherto ‘unsung’ Tanhaji, to give him his rightful place in the pantheon of Maratha braves.

    "With this caveat out of the way, the film is free to pile up the songs and dances and non-stop action sequences, always circling back to heavy dialogues about the sanctity of the ‘bhagwaa dhwaj’ and ‘desh prem’, just in case we are in danger of forgetting the kind of film we are watching," she added.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd