Tanhaji box office collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn starrer is a force to reckon with

Tanhaji box office collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn movie is unstoppable. Tanhaji box office collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn movie is unstoppable.

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is raking in the moolah and how. Only two days have passed since its release, and it has managed to mint an impressive Rs 35.67 crore. The Om Raut directorial is based on the story of Tanaji Malusare, the 17th-century Maratha warrior and general of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, “#Tanhaji roars on Day 2… Metros *and* mass belt, multiplexes *and* single screens, #Tanhaji is simply remarkable… #Maharashtra is record-smashing… Other circuits – decent on Day 1 – join the celebrations on Day 2… Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr. Total: ₹ 35.67 cr. #India biz.”

Tanhaji also features Saif Ali Khan, Luke Kenny, Sharad Kelkar and Kajol among others in significant parts. The film has largely received a positive response from the audience as well as critics.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Tanhaji two stars in her review and called it, ‘A simplistic, dressed-up slice of the past.’

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news