Tanhaji box office collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn starrer is a force to reckon with

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is raking in the moolah and how. Only two days have passed since its release, and it has managed to mint an impressive Rs 35.67 crore. The Om Raut directorial is based on the story of Tanaji Malusare, the 17th-century Maratha warrior and general of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, “#Tanhaji roars on Day 2… Metros *and* mass belt, multiplexes *and* single screens, #Tanhaji is simply remarkable… #Maharashtra is record-smashing… Other circuits – decent on Day 1 – join the celebrations on Day 2… Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr. Total: ₹ 35.67 cr. #India biz.”
Tanhaji also features Saif Ali Khan, Luke Kenny, Sharad Kelkar and Kajol among others in significant parts. The film has largely received a positive response from the audience as well as critics.
The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Tanhaji two stars in her review and called it, ‘A simplistic, dressed-up slice of the past.’
Highlights
"#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior will be remembered as one of the greatest story ever told in history of Indian cinema,#AjayDevgn gets one more jewel on his Cinematic crown," film trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal tweeted.
Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi tweeted, "#Tanhaji has gone absolutely ballistic at the box office today! With housefull shows being reported from cinemas all over the country, the film is set to clock a solid opening weekend number! And with its fabulous reports, the glorious run isn’t stopping anytime soon! @ajaydevgn"
YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani has praised Om Raut's latest directorial Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. In a tweet, he mentioned, "Director Om raut is the real star of the movie #Tanhaji. The movie is on par with international standards. From vfx to cinematography to a tight no-nonsense direction. What a fantastic film. Wish to see a movie on chatrapati shivaji maharaj now."