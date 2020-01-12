Follow Us:
Sunday, January 12, 2020
Tanhaji box office collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn starrer gives 2020 a thunderous start

Tanhaji box office collection Day 2: Starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan, Tanhaji is off to a great start. The Om Raut directorial is based on the real life story of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 12, 2020 9:09:26 am
Tanhaji box office collection Day 2 Tanhaji box office collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn starrer earned Rs 15.10 crore on opening day.

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is on its way to become the first big hit of 2020. The film earned Rs 15.10 crore on its opening day. Tanhaji also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Sharad Kelkar and Luke Kenny in pivotal roles.

Tanhaji is the 100th feature film of Ajay Devgn.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, “#Tanhaji exceeds expectations and posts healthy total on Day 1… Biz grew rapidly from post-noon onwards… Excellent in #Maharashtra [#Mumbai, parts of #CP and #Nizam circuits]… Glowing word of mouth should ensure solid growth on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 15.10 cr. #India biz.”

Tanhaji has released in Hindi and Marathi. The film released alongside Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak but has exceeded the latter’s collections by a huge margin. On the first day, Chhapaak earned only Rs 4.77 crore.

Trade analyst Girish Johar had pegged Tanhaji’s opening day collections at Rs 10 crore. He told indianexpress.com, “Tanhaji is a magnum opus. It tells the tale of an unsung warrior from the Maratha community. The pre-release buzz suggests the film will have a good box office collection. It will be releasing in over 3000 screens. It is also coming in 3D to justify its scale on the big screen. So, I am expecting a fantastic start for the Om Raut directorial and then depending upon word of mouth, a long run at the box office is also expected.”

    09:09 (IST)12 Jan 2020
    Big numbers for Tanhaji on Day 2?

    Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel posted on Twitter, "#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior witnessed a huge turnaround on Day-2 as it collected in the range of ₹ 22.50-25 cr nett, these are early estimates. #Tanhaji"

    The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Tanhaji 2 stars. She wrote, "There’s a lot of thunderous speechifying combined with thundering hooves, as befits an epic which toplines a historical figure who was chiefly a warrior. The opening credits tell us that eminent historians were consultants for this resurrection of the hitherto ‘unsung’ Tanhaji, to give him his rightful place in the pantheon of Maratha braves."

    "Given the times we are in, as long as we get an array of costumery, and our noble ancestors rattling their sabres, flag-waving period films will get audiences. Or will they? Whatever happened to provenance? I enjoyed Saif’s maniacal bad guy, which comes off as yet another variant (Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt) of the flesh-devouring, diabolical, ruthless enemy that Bollywood currently delights in. Devgn and Kajol have a couple of soft moments," the review further read.

