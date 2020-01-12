Tanhaji box office collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn starrer gives 2020 a thunderous start

Tanhaji box office collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn starrer earned Rs 15.10 crore on opening day. Tanhaji box office collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn starrer earned Rs 15.10 crore on opening day.

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is on its way to become the first big hit of 2020. The film earned Rs 15.10 crore on its opening day. Tanhaji also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Sharad Kelkar and Luke Kenny in pivotal roles.

Tanhaji is the 100th feature film of Ajay Devgn.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, “#Tanhaji exceeds expectations and posts healthy total on Day 1… Biz grew rapidly from post-noon onwards… Excellent in #Maharashtra [#Mumbai, parts of #CP and #Nizam circuits]… Glowing word of mouth should ensure solid growth on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 15.10 cr. #India biz.”

Tanhaji has released in Hindi and Marathi. The film released alongside Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak but has exceeded the latter’s collections by a huge margin. On the first day, Chhapaak earned only Rs 4.77 crore.

Trade analyst Girish Johar had pegged Tanhaji’s opening day collections at Rs 10 crore. He told indianexpress.com, “Tanhaji is a magnum opus. It tells the tale of an unsung warrior from the Maratha community. The pre-release buzz suggests the film will have a good box office collection. It will be releasing in over 3000 screens. It is also coming in 3D to justify its scale on the big screen. So, I am expecting a fantastic start for the Om Raut directorial and then depending upon word of mouth, a long run at the box office is also expected.”

